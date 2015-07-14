BRIEF-Syria's Solidarity Alliance Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 84.5 million pounds versus 120.7 million pounds year ago
NEW YORK, July 14 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for an ninth day on Monday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Tuesday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded for a fourth day in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 Edra Energy has relaunched a request for proposal to hire banks for its IPO that is targeting to raise $500 million to $1 billion, IFR Asia reported citing two sources with knowledge of the deal.