NEW YORK, July 14 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for an ninth day on Monday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Tuesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded for a fourth day in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)