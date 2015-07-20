BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
(In July 17 item, corrects paragraph to say U.S. fed funds rate averaged 0.14 percent, not 0.24 percent)
NEW YORK, July 17 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent on Thursday, the highest since June 29 and up from 0.13 percent on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Friday showed.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded for a third day in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.