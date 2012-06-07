By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, June 7 Fitch Ratings reiterated on
Thursday it would cut its sovereign credit rating for the United
States next year if Washington cannot come to grips with its
deficits and create a "credible" fiscal consolidation plan.
It also said it would immediately cut the credit ratings on
Cyprus, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Portugal if Greece were to
exit the euro zone. Additionally, all euro zone nations would
have their ratings put on its negative ratings watch list,
setting a six-month time frame for a potential
downgrade.
Europe's ongoing sovereign credit crisis undermines already
below-trend growth seen in the United States, the world's
biggest economy.
"The United States is the only country (of four major
AAA-rated countries) which does not have a credible fiscal
consolidation plan," and its debt-to-GDP ratio, or how much debt
it has relative to the size of the economy, is expected to
increase over the medium term, Ed Parker, sovereign ratings
analyst, told a Fitch conference in New York.
Lower credit ratings typically lead to higher borrowing
costs, putting more strain on government balance sheets already
straining to cut spending without sending their economies into a
tailspin.
Only in the last week have European leaders broached the
prospect of closer economic and political ties to overcome the
crisis which has forced severe austerity budgets on Europe's
citizens. German and European Union officials are looking into
ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks even though Madrid
has not called for aid and resisted international supervision.
A voter backlash returned a socialist government in France
and boosted the chances for the same in Greece which could put
its 130-billion-euro international bailout plan in jeopardy.
Fitch revised down its credit outlook for the United States
to negative in November from stable after a special
congressional committee failed to agree on at least $1.2
trillion in deficit-reduction measures.
At the time it said there was a chance for a U.S. downgrade
in 2013, saying the failure of the committee increases the
fiscal burden on the next administration.
A change in an outlook sets a 12-18 month time frame for
making a decision. A negative outlook signifies there is a
greater than 50 percent chance for a downgrade, and vice versa
if the outlook is positive.
"The United States is the only one of the four largest
economies whose debt as a percentage of GDP is expected to
increase over the next five or six years," Parker said,
referring to the United States, Britain, Germany and France.
The U.S. economy's growth rate in the first quarter was
revised down last month to 1.9 percent from a prior estimate of
2.2 percent as businesses restocked shelves at a moderate pace
and government spending declined sharply. It grew 3.0 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
Standard & Poor's made history in August 2011 when it cut
the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from AAA. It has held it with
a negative outlook ever since.
Moody's Investors Service has the United States rated at
Aaa, also with a negative outlook as of November last year.
All three of the ratings agencies have said they essentially
do not expect much change in the U.S. budget situation or fiscal
position until after the November presidential election.
The negative outlook from S&P gives it a six-to-24-month
window for making a decision while Moody's defines its time
frame as 12 to 18 months.
Fitch respects the size and flexibility of the U.S. economy
but the "rising trajectory" of its debt could lead to the same
kind of economic stagnancy that has long plagued Japan, Parker
said.
EUROPE
Parker said Fitch considers credible the current fiscal
plans for Britain, France, Germany and other major AAA-rated
nations.
However, he did warn that the firm could cut Britain's AAA
rating if there is a "further material downturn" in its economy.
Fitch, in March, put Britain on a negative outlook, similar
to Moody's Investors Service. S&P has a stable outlook on it.
Parker said Britain, unlike Germany and France, is the most
sensitive of Europe's large economies to the fallout from a
Greece exit.
"The euro zone is the UK's biggest export market" and has
many banks with exposure to peripheral countries in the region,
Parker said on the sidelines of the conference.
Fitch rates Spain the highest of the three agencies at A,
followed by Italy at A-minus; Ireland at BBB-plus; Cyprus at
BBB-minus. All of these are at investment grade, save for
Portugal's junk status BB-plus rating. However, all of these
ratings currently have a negative outlook.