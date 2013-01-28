By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Jan 28 Rating agency Fitch on Monday
stepped back from its threat to cut the United State's triple-A
credit rating in the next few months, citing the recent debt
deal in Washington, in the latest sign that anxieties have eased
over another drawn-out budget battle.
The stock market has rallied in recent days, with the
benchmark S&P 500 index hitting a five-year high last week as
the progress in Washington has driven investors back into
riskier assets.
With lawmakers now free of "the distraction of a near-term
funding crisis," Fitch said policymakers now "have the space to
focus on the substantive fiscal policy choices."
Nevertheless, Fitch warned that the United States could
still face a debt downgrade if policymakers don't pull together
a "credible" plan to reduce the country's massive deficit over
the medium term, which it defines as six to 12 months.
Fitch is not alone in still harboring concerns.
Moody's Investors Service has a negative outlook on its U.S.
rating, which it still has at a top Aaa. And Standard & Poor's
has left its rating at AA-plus since downgrading it from
triple-A after Washington's debt standoff of August 2011, albeit
also with a negative outlook.
Congress last week reached a deal to let the U.S. government
continue to borrow money through mid-May, sidestepping the
threat of reaching the limits of the country's borrowing
capacity, something that could have triggered a technical
default. Recent signals from lawmakers suggest another round of
bruising debt debates is now unlikely.
"I don't see a blatant act right now that would warrant a
downgrade," said Greg Valliere, chief political strategist at
Potomac Research Group, which advises institutional investors on
Washington politics.
"I think it's highly unlikely that there's going to be a
show-down over the debt ceiling. The Republicans have realized
it would not help them politically," he added.
Fitch's announcement on Monday comes after it warned for
months around the need for policymakers not to reprise August
2011, when the normally routine business of raising the debt
ceiling turned into a nasty budget battle that brought the
government to the brink of default.
DOWNGRADE STILL POSSIBLE
Nervousness remains about coming fiscal battles, including a
scheduled series of spending cuts that Congress had put off at
the start of this year. Ratings agencies may still move to cut
the U.S. rating due to worry about the health of the world's
biggest economy.
When Standard & Poor's cut its rating on the United States
to AA-plus from AAA in August 2011 it specifically cited the
political intransigence on display.
The rating cut, however, did little to cool investor ardor
for Treasuries, with yields, which move inversely to prices,
falling to record lows less than a year later as the global
economy remained gloomy.
Another rating downgrade could further erode already-low
opinions of Congress, said Douglas Elliott, a fellow at the
Brookings Institution.
"The public views a downgrade of the U.S. debt rating as
just one more sign that the government doesn't know what it's
doing," he said.
After the need to raise the debt ceiling again threatened to
turn into a round of fractious finger-pointing in Washington
this month, the U.S. House of Representatives agreed to suspend
limits on the government's ability to borrow until May 19.
The agreement does not specify a dollar amount for any debt
ceiling increase, but allows borrowing as needed to meet federal
obligations that must be paid by that date.
While the government could still face a shutdown, and the
automatic spending cuts known as sequestration could still take
effect, analysts said the United States may have sidestepped the
worst of their fiscal fears this year.
Moody's said that with its negative outlook on the U.S. debt
rating, it is particularly looking for improvement in the ratio
of the country's debt to gross domestic product, and the
trajectory of the debt.
Fitch itself said a downgrade was still likely later in the
year if Washington failed to use the new breathing space to put
in place a credible debt reduction plan.
"I think a lot of the bluster has diminished on debt
issues," said Valliere of Potomac Research. "Both parties are
showing signs of working together."