NEW YORK, June 10 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Monday upgraded its credit outlook for the United States government to "stable" from "negative," saying the "likelihood of a near-term downgrade of the rating is less than one in three."

In August 2011, S&P had downgraded the U.S. credit rating from top-rated "AAA" to "AA+," the second highest rating, and had left the U.S. credit outlook at "negative" at that time.