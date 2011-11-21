(Recasts to add Moody's, adds background)
NEW YORK Nov 21 Two leading rating agencies
said on Monday there will no immediate downgrade of their
credit ratings on the United States due to the failure of a
U.S. congressional committee to reach an agreement on debt
reduction.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which in early August had
downgraded its top-tier rating on the United States on concerns
over the government's budget deficit and rising debt burden,
said its rating is not affected by the failure.
Moody's said the committee's failure would not by itself
lead to a rating change, saying the outcome was "informative
for the rating analysis but not decisive."
S&P, in a statement, said: "The Fiscal Committee's
inability to agree on fiscal measures that would stabilize U.S.
government debt as a share of GDP is consistent with our Aug. 5
decision to lower our rating to 'AA-plus',"
U.S. lawmakers on Monday announced they abandoned their
effort to rein in the country's debt, in a sign that Washington
likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over taxes and
spending until 2013 -- after next year's presidential and
congressional elections. For details see [ID:nN1E7AK00C].
The committee was given the task to cut U.S. deficits by at
least $1.2 trillion over 10 years. Automatic spending cuts are
due to begin in 2013 now that the committee has failed.
U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking to calm jittery
financial markets, said the United States was not facing an
imminent threat of default -- as it did last August -- and that
"one way or another" there would be at least $2.2 trillion in
deficit cuts over 10 years. [ID:nWNA4102]
In addition to the $1.2 trillion in automatic cuts that are
to be triggered with the super committee's failure, there were
$1 trillion in cuts agreed to August that are locked in.
S&P's current AA-plus rating on the United States long-term
debt is the second-highest rating. The agency's outlook on that
rating is negative.
Moody's rates the long-term U.S. debt as triple-A, also
with a negative outlook.
