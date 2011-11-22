(Adds Fitch comment)
NEW YORK Nov 21 Rating agencies Standard
& Poor's and Moody's said on Monday there will no immediate
downgrade of their credit ratings on the United States due to
the failure of a congressional "super committee" to reach an
agreement on debt reduction.
But Fitch, the third leading ratings agency, which currently
has the most positive rating of the three on U.S. debt, said it
could cut the outlook on its "triple-A" rating, with a downgrade
an outside possibility.
U.S. lawmakers on Monday announced they had abandoned their
effort to rein in the country's debt, in a sign that Washington
likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over taxes and
spending until 2013 -- after next year's presidential and
congressional elections. For details see.
Fitch said in a statement that, when it had affirmed the
United States "AAA" ratings with a "stable" outlook in August,
it had "also commented that failure by the super committee to
reach agreement would likely result in a negative rating
action".
It added such action was "most likely a revision of the
rating outlook to negative, which would indicate a greater than
50 percent chance of a downgrade over a two-year horizon. Less
likely would be a one-notch downgrade".
S&P, which in early August had downgraded its top-tier
rating on the United States on concerns over the government's
budget deficit and rising debt burden, said its rating was not
affected by the failure.
S&P's downgrade helped spark a global financial market rout,
which has been exacerbated by Europe's worsening sovereign debt
crisis.
Moody's said the committee's failure would not by itself
lead to a rating change, saying the outcome was "informative for
the rating analysis but not decisive".
S&P, in a statement, said: "The fiscal committee's inability
to agree on fiscal measures that would stabilize U.S. government
debt as a share of GDP is consistent with our Aug. 5 decision to
lower our rating to 'AA-plus'."
The committee was given the task to cut U.S. deficits by at
least $1.2 trillion over 10 years. Automatic spending cuts are
due to begin in 2013 now that the committee has failed.
U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking to calm jittery
financial markets, said the United States was not facing an
imminent threat of default -- as it did last August -- and that
"one way or another" there would be at least $2.2 trillion in
deficit cuts over 10 years.
In addition to the $1.2 trillion in automatic cuts that are
to be triggered with the super committee's failure, there were
$1 trillion in cuts agreed to August that are locked in.
S&P's current AA-plus rating on the United States long-term
debt is the second-highest rating. The agency's outlook on that
rating is negative.
Moody's rates the long-term U.S. debt as triple-A, also with
a negative outlook.
