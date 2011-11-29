* Fitch revises U.S. credit rating outlook to negative
* Says future of U.S. ratings up to next government
* European crisis unlikely to trigger downgrade in 2012
(Adds interview with Fitch analyst, Treasury statement,
market reaction)
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Fitch Ratings gave the United
States until 2013 to come up with a "credible plan" to tackle
its ballooning budget deficit or risk a downgrade of the
country's coveted AAA rating.
The ratings agency on Monday revised to negative from
stable the outlook on the U.S. credit rating after a special
congressional committee failed last week to agree on at least
$1.2 trillion in deficit-reduction measures.
The committee failure made it unlikely that any meaningful
deficit plan will be adopted next year, increasing the fiscal
burden on the next administration that will be elected in late
2012, Fitch said.
"The negative outlook reflects Fitch's declining confidence
that timely fiscal measures necessary to place U.S. public
finances on a sustainable path and secure the U.S. AAA
sovereign rating will be forthcoming," the ratings agency said
in a statement, adding that the chance of a downgrade is
"slightly greater than 50 percent" now.
The news had little market impact, as a negative outlook
from Fitch was widely expected.
"What it shows is that Fitch is putting the U.S. on warning
that this cannot go on forever," said Michael Yoshikami, chief
investment strategist at YCMNET Advisors in Walnut Creek,
California.
"The markets already assumed this was going to happen. It
would be different if it was a downgrade but a negative outlook
is not the end of the world."
Like Moody's Investors Service, which also has a negative
outlook on the U.S. Aaa rating, Fitch does not expect
meaningful deficit-reduction measures in 2012, when
presidential elections should exacerbate political divisions in
Washington.
Rival agency Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. rating to
AA-plus in an unprecedented decision on Aug. 5, citing concerns
about the government's budget deficit and rising debt burden.
It maintains a negative outlook on the credit. For more, see:
[ID:nN1E774236]
KICKING THE CAN
The so-called "Super Committee" of six Democrats and six
Republicans was seen by Fitch as the last chance of an
agreement before elections.
Last week, however, its members announced they were unable
to agree on a deficit reduction plan, setting in motion
automatic cuts worth $1.2 trillion over 10 years. The cuts are
designed to be split evenly between domestic and military
programs.
Both S&P and Moody's said on Nov. 21 the committee's
failure would have no immediate impact on their ratings.
However, Moody's on Nov. 23 warned the United States that
its rating could be in jeopardy if lawmakers backtrack on the
automatic cuts of $1.2 trillion due to take effect starting in
2013. [ID:nN1E7AM0R0]
In a statement issued after Fitch's decision, the U.S.
Treasury said "Fitch's action is a reminder of the need for
Congress to reduce the country's long-term deficit in a
balanced manner and to avoid efforts that would undo the $1.2
trillion in automatic cuts negotiated last summer."
Fitch is now willing to give the new government that will
take office in January 2013 several months to come up with a
"sound" deficit reduction plan, top credit analyst David Riley
told Reuters in an interview.
"Once we move to the second half (of 2013) and it looks as
if a deal can't be done, then the (negative) outlook would
likely result in a downgrade," Riley said.
Until then, there is little change of a "material adverse
shock" that would trigger an early downgrade of the U.S.
rating, he said, playing down concerns about the economic
impact of the euro-zone debt crisis.
"If we had a relatively short downturn because, for
example, the crisis in Europe got much worse and there was a
spillover effect to the U.S. but we thought that it ultimately
would prove to be temporary for the U.S. ... then that wouldn't
necessarily lead us to change the rating."
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Kenneth Barry,
Dan Grebler and Bob Burgdorfer)