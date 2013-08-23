Aug 23 Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its ratings outlook to stable, from negative, on $13.8 billion of Florida general obligation and other debt, while affirming the state's AAA rating.

"The revision ... reflects the stabilization of Florida's economy and related improved financial flexibility," Fitch said in a news release.

"Economic performance is improving. Reserves, while reduced from previous levels, are satisfactory and growing, and revenue performance has been positive."