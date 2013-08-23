BRIEF-USA Technologies entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Mar 29, 2016
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
Aug 23 Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its ratings outlook to stable, from negative, on $13.8 billion of Florida general obligation and other debt, while affirming the state's AAA rating.
"The revision ... reflects the stabilization of Florida's economy and related improved financial flexibility," Fitch said in a news release.
"Economic performance is improving. Reserves, while reduced from previous levels, are satisfactory and growing, and revenue performance has been positive."
March 28 Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said.
NEW YORK, March 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.