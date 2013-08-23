Aug 23 Patient and other revenue growth at U.S.
not-for-profit hospitals slowed last year, weakening the
sector's finances for the first time since fiscal 2008, Moody's
Investors Service said on Friday.
"In (fiscal year) 2012, median operating cash flow margin
declined to 8.9 percent from 9.2 percent in both FY 2010 and FY
2011," the Wall Street credit ratings agency said in a report.
Operating performance at 402 medical institutions covered in
the report was either flat or down, Moody's said. Revenue growth
lagged expense growth at the hospitals and health systems for
the first time since fiscal 2008.
"The FY 2012 medians highlight the challenges of operating
with lower volumes and revenue growth, higher exposure to
government payers and increased expenses," Moody's said.
The sector was facing other big changes, such as softness in
inpatient services and increased use of outpatient services,
Moody's said. Operating performance should stay weak in FY 2013.
"We see no overriding factors that will drive admissions up
in FY 2013, a credit factor as most hospitals continue to
operate largely in a fee-for-service environment. We expect the
transition to a value-based reimbursement system will be highly
disruptive for most hospitals and impact performance in FY 2013
and in the coming years," Moody's said.