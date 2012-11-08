Nov 8 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded to
A-plus from AA minus its credit rating on $7.6 billion of
appropriation debt issued by the Kentucky Infrastructure
Authority, turnpike authority and other agencies.
"The downgrade reflects the commonwealth's continued use of
deficit financing and budget stabilization reserves to balance
the operating budget despite evidence of economic and revenue
recovery, in the context of high long-term liabilities," the
Wall Street credit agency said.
Fitch also revised its outlook on the debt to stable from
negative, according to a news release.