UPDATE 2-Norway wealth fund puts companies on spot with tax, pay demands
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
Aug 27 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut to A3 from A2 its credit ratings on seaport revenue bonds from Florida's Miami-Dade County.
Underwriters for the county on Monday postponed until September an offering of $389.3 million of seaport revenue bonds that had been expected to come to market this week.
Moody's, which said its outlook on the port debt was stable, said in a news release, "The downgrade of the port's rating is based on the substantial increase in leverage, and the transformation of its debt profile and much tighter financial margins resulting from the current offering."
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
LONDON, April 7 The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose to its highest since late June, as the contract captured the date of the French presidential election run-off.
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)