NEW YORK Jan 2 The United States must do more
than the recently passed "fiscal cliff" measures if the country
is to rescue its sovereign rating from its current negative
outlook, rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday.
The budget deal, meant to avert potentially devastating tax
hikes and spending cuts, clarifies the medium-term deficit and
debt trajectory of the federal government, Moody's said in a
statement.
"It does not, however, provide a basis for a meaningful
improvement in the government's debt ratios over the medium
term," Moody's said.
Moody's said it expects more budget measures in coming
months "that would result in lower future budget deficits, which
are necessary if the negative outlook on the government's bond
rating is to be returned to stable. On the other hand, lack of
further deficit reduction measures could affect the rating
negatively."
Moody's rates the United States Aaa with a negative outlook.
