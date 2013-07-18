NEW YORK, July 18 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday stood down from the possibility of cutting the U.S.
sovereign credit rating in coming months, affirming the
country's top Aaa rating and noting the resilience of the
economy.
Moody's raised the U.S. sovereign outlook to stable from
negative, noting that the federal government's debt trajectory
is on track with criteria previously laid out by the rating
agency.
The economy is growing moderately, but it is still
"progressing at a faster rate compared with several Aaa peers
and has demonstrated a degree of resilience to major reductions
in the growth of government spending," Moody's said in a
statement.