NEW YORK Oct 17 A possible repeat early next
year of the recent congressional spending standoff would be
unlikely to affect the United States' sovereign credit rating, a
Moody's analyst said on Thursday.
Another fiscal impasse would not affect the country's
long-term debt rating, according to Moody's.
Most of the U.S. federal government shut down for the first
half of October as Republican lawmakers sought to undermine
President Barack Obama's signature health care law as a
condition for funding the government.
In addition, the country faced the possibility of default as
the debt ceiling approached, another policy flashpoint.
An 11th-hour deal will fund the government through
mid-January, with the country's borrowing authority raised until
Feb. 7.
That deal, though, raises the possibility of a reprise of
the bruising battles early in 2014.
"We would probably take the same rating stance again in
February if there was another standoff like we witnessed,"
Steven Hess, lead U.S. sovereign credit analyst at Moody's
Investors Service, said in an interview with Reuters.
Moody's maintained through the standoff that its analysts
believed the debt ceiling would be raised and default avoided.
In addition, the rating agency also said that the debt
debates were short-term events and that the agency's triple-A
rating of the United States is based on the country's long-term
debt trajectory. The rating carries a stable outlook.
"We don't think that all of this really has a rating
implication," Hess added.
"The actual debt limit, we believe, is always going to be
raised. It's a matter of timing. The timing can create
uncertainty and financial market stress, but in the end it gets
raised."
The United States lost its triple-A rating from Standard &
Poor's two years ago on concerns about political dysfunction
during another debt ceiling impasse; the agency now rates the
county AA-plus with a stable outlook.
Fitch, however, placed the U.S. triple-A on Ratings Watch
Negative, signaling that the political brinkmanship in
Washington could lead to a cut.
Still, Hess cautioned that Moody's position could change as
negotiations among lawmakers continue and the country's debt
trajectory evolves.
"We could be surprised by events," he said.