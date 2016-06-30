NEW YORK, June 30 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it maintained its AA+ credit rating and stable outlook on the United States of America, citing that positive and negative risks on its finances are balanced over the next two years.

"We base this on our expectation that the inherent economic and policy strengths of the U.S. will continue to offset its high level of debt and weak political cohesion," the rating agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)