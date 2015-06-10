June 10 Standard and Poor's affirmed its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the United States at "AA positive" and "A-1 positive", citing the country's extensive economic policy flexibility and status as issuer of the world's leading reserve currency.

The outlook on the long-term rating on the United States remains stable, the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1GfCowe) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru)