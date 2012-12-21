Dec 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday said it is monitoring terms agreed by U.S. cigarette
makers and 17 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico
meant to resolve a high-stakes dispute over payments from
landmark 1998 litigation.
"This term sheet agreement ... could affect the U.S. tobacco
settlement-backed securitizations that Standard & Poor's rates,"
said the Wall Street agency, which rates 267 tranches in 50
tobacco securitizations.
The settlement announced on Tuesday gives states a share of
$4 billion in disputed payments currently held in escrow. The
manufacturers will receive credits against future payments.