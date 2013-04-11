BRIEF-Moody's says global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
April 11 The Tennessee Valley Authority would likely lose its Aaa debt rating if the federal government divested the public power system after a strategic review proposed in President Barack Obama's budget plan, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
The Wall Street credit group said in a news release no downgrade or other rating action was needed now because it was far from clear a divestiture would be approved by Congress. In addition, such a move might face political opposition in the seven states served by the power producing authority.
But Moody's said: "In an event of a divesture, TVA is unlikely to maintain its Aaa rating."
