Jan 22 Would-be American home-buyers can
take heart: U.S. housing is more affordable than in other
English-speaking countries, according to a study of metropolitan
areas around the world.
The median home price in the United States as a whole was
three times pre-tax household income in the third quarter of
2011, on the cusp of what Demographia, a public policy firm
which conducted the survey, deems "affordable".
In major U.S. metropolitan areas, the ratio was 3.1, down
from 4.6 in 2007, before the worst of the U.S. housing market
slump that dragged the economy into recession, and 3.3 in 2010.
Detroit, at 1.4 times, was the most affordable big city in
any of the 325 areas surveyed in six countries and in the
Chinese territory of Hong Kong.
In contrast, the index was 12.6 in Hong Kong, by far the
priciest market. And Canada, despite being larger in size than
the United States with just one ninth of the population,
continues to grow less affordable.
A ratio of 3 or less is considered "affordable," according
to Demographia which surveyed 325 metropolitan areas in
Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the U.K., the United States,
Canada and Hong Kong.
"The bubble is over - prices have continued to decline. We
have housing prices back to where they're supposed to be," said
Wendell Cox, principal of Demographia which is based in
Belleville, Illinois.
Not everywhere in the United States is housing looking like
a good deal: the most unaffordable U.S. markets were San Jose
(6.9), San Francisco (6.7), San Diego (6.1), New York (6.1), Los
Angeles (5.7) and Boston (5.3), according to the survey.
Cox blamed stringent land use regulations for choking supply
in many of the "unaffordable" U.S. markets, driving up prices.
Signs have appeared in recent months that the U.S housing
slump may have touched bottom and economists mostly expect
prices to remain flat in 2012 before small gains next year.
After Hong Kong, Autralia's major cities were the most
expensive at 6.7 times pretax median household income, followed
by New Zealand at 6.4 and Britain at 5.0.