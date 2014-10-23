WASHINGTON Oct 23 Arctic Cat Inc is
recalling about 40,000 all-terrain vehicles after parts failures
caused four reported injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety
Commission said on Thursday.
The Thief River Falls, Minnesota, company is recalling
single- and double-rider all-terrain vehicles for the model
years 2008 and 2009, the commission said in a statement.
The company has received 44 reports of components in the
front gear case failing, including 10 of the vehicle stopping
abruptly or the driver losing control. The four reports of
injuries received by the company include an incident involving
broken ribs and knee and back injuries.
The all-terrain vehicles were sold at Arctic Cat dealers
from May 2007 to October 2014 for between $5,000 and $12,000.
They were manufactured in the United States.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)