WASHINGTON, March 12 Giant Eagle Inc
is recalling some of its Irish Soda Bread because it contains an
undeclared milk allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Thursday.
One customer has reportedly fallen ill after eating the
bread, the FDA said in a statement. The Pittsburgh company is
recalling Irish Soda Bread baked and sold inside Giant Eagle
supermarkets between Feb. 24 and March 11.
The allergen "creates the potential for serious health
consequences if consumed by those with milk allergies," the
statement said.
About 2,000 customers bought the bread in Giant Eagle and
Market District stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and West
Virginia, it said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)