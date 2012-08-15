WASHINGTON Aug 15 Bumbo International Trust is
voluntarily recalling about 4 million Bumbo Baby Seats after
scores of injuries, including skull fractures, the South African
company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said
on Wednesday.
Since a 2007 recall, at least 50 incidents have been
reported in which babies fell while the molded-foam seat was on
a raised surface. Nineteen of the incidents included skull
fractures, the company and the CPSC said in a statement.
Another 34 reports have been received of infants hurt while
the one-piece seat was on a floor or an unknown elevation. Two
babies suffered fractured skulls.
People with the seats are urged to stop using them until
they install a repair kit.
About 1 million Bumbo molded-foam seats were recalled in
October 2007 in order to provide more warnings against use on
raised surfaces.
The CPSC move comes after consumer groups urged the
commission in February to recall the seats, said Rachel
Weintraub, director of product safety at the Consumer Federation
of America, one of the advocacy groups.
"This is a very important action that they are taking," she
said. "These hazards shouldn't happen. It should never cause
these kinds of injuries."
The Bumbo seat has several warning labels on the back. Seats
made since 2008 have another label on the front warning against
use on raised surfaces.
The seats, which were made in South Africa, were sold at
Babies R Us, Sears, Target Corp, Toys R Us, USA
Babies, Walmart and other stores and online sellers, the
statement said. They were sold from August 2003 through August
2012 for between $30 and $50.