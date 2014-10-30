WASHINGTON Oct 30 Tectron International of Vernon, California, is recalling about 55,000 USB charging cables after two reports of them melting, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The three-in-one cables are used to charge Apple Inc iPhones and iPads and Google Inc Android phones, the commission said in a statement.

Tectron has received two reports of the charger overheating and melting. There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

The chargers were sold at distributors for school fund-raisers from July to August for about $3.50, the statement said. They were made in China.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)