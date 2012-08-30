WRAPUP 2-Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
WASHINGTON Aug 30 DeVilbiss Air Power Co is recalling about 460,000 air compressors because overheating motors pose a fire hazard, the U.S. government and the Jackson, Tennessee, company said on Thursday.
The recalled compressors were sold under the Craftsman, EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II brand names, DeVilbiss and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.
The compressors were sold between July 2003 and December 2008 for between $259 and $329.
DeVilbiss has received 10 reports of motors overheating, posing a fire hazard. No injuries have been reported.
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
WASHINGTON, June 5 A U.S. intelligence contractor has been charged with leaking to a news organization classified National Security Agency material about Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election, the Justice Department and officials said.