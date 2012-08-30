WASHINGTON Aug 30 DeVilbiss Air Power Co is recalling about 460,000 air compressors because overheating motors pose a fire hazard, the U.S. government and the Jackson, Tennessee, company said on Thursday.

The recalled compressors were sold under the Craftsman, EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II brand names, DeVilbiss and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The compressors were sold between July 2003 and December 2008 for between $259 and $329.

DeVilbiss has received 10 reports of motors overheating, posing a fire hazard. No injuries have been reported.