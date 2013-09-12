UPDATE 10-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 China's Gree Electric Appliances Inc is recalling about 2.2 million dehumidifiers after the devices caused dozens of fires and $2 million in damage, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.
The recall affects about 80 dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima, the commission said in a statement.
The devices were made in China and can overheat, smoke and catch fire. The companies have received reports of 165 incidents, including 46 fires and $2.15 million in property damage, it said.
No injuries have been reported. Gree is pulling about 2.2 million dehumidifiers in the United States and 52,500 in Canada, the commission said.
The dehumidifiers were sold at U.S. and Canadian retailers from January 2005 through August 2013 for between $110 and $400 each, it said.
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico April 3 A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the paper's owner said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.