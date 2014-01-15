WASHINGTON Jan 15 Sears Holdings Corp has recalled about 42,500 Kenmore oscillating fan heaters after reports some of them overheated and caused injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

Broken motor mounts can cause the fan heaters to overheat and catch fire, the CPSC said in a statement on its website.

Sears and its Kmart unit have received seven reports of the heaters smoking or catching fire. There have been two injuries reported, with one report of smoke inhalation and one of a blistered finger.

The fan heaters were sold at U.S. Sears and Kmart stores from September to November 2013 for $35 to $40. They were made in China, the CPSC statement said.