WASHINGTON Oct 8 Safety 1st is recalling about
35,000 Wood Decor highchairs after reports of falls by children
that caused chipped teeth and bruises, the Consumer Product
Safety Commission said on Thursday.
The company is recalling its Casablanca, Gentle Lace and
Black Lace models. Safety 1st has received 68 reports of
children removing the chairs' trays, leading to the risk of
falls, the commission said in a statement.
There have been 11 reports of injuries such as lacerations,
chipped teeth and bruises, it said.
The baby chairs were sold at Babies R US and Toys R Us
retail stores and at online retailers. They were sold from May
2013 through May 2015 for about $120.
The chairs were manufactured in China and imported by Dorel
Juvenile Group, of Columbus, Indiana, which is a division of
Dorel Industries, Inc.
