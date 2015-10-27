BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 27 LaRose Industries is recalling about 11,000 Chinese-made Peanuts Flying Ace riding toys because the hubcaps can come off and be swallowed by young children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.
The Randolph, New Jersey-based company is recalling six models patterned after airplanes. The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries, the commission said in a statement.
The toys were sold in Target Corp stores from July to August for about $40.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.