WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. restaurant chain McDonald's Corp is recalling about 2.5 million lollipop whistles because young children can choke on the parts, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Monday.

The Oakbrook, Illinois, company has received two reports of children who coughed out pieces of the Hello Kitty Birthday Lollipop Whistles they had sucked into their mouths, the commission said in a statement. One of the children received medical attention.

Parts inside the whistle can come loose, it said. About 2.3 million whistles were distributed in the United States and 200,000 in Canada from October through the first week of November.

The whistles were part of the company's Happy Meals and Mighty Kids Meals. They were made in China, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)