MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 26
DUBAI, April 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. restaurant chain McDonald's Corp is recalling about 2.5 million lollipop whistles because young children can choke on the parts, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Monday.
The Oakbrook, Illinois, company has received two reports of children who coughed out pieces of the Hello Kitty Birthday Lollipop Whistles they had sucked into their mouths, the commission said in a statement. One of the children received medical attention.
Parts inside the whistle can come loose, it said. About 2.3 million whistles were distributed in the United States and 200,000 in Canada from October through the first week of November.
The whistles were part of the company's Happy Meals and Mighty Kids Meals. They were made in China, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUBAI, April 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it announced exploratory interim clinical outcomes data from clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 69th Annual Meeting in Boston