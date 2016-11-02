WASHINGTON Nov 2 China's GD Midea Air
Conditioning Equipment Ltd is recalling about 4.3 million
dehumidifiers after they caused a reported $4.8 million in
damage from overheating and catching fire, the U.S. Consumer
Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.
The recall covers dehumidifiers ranging in size from 20 to
75 pints. The devices were sold under more than 50 brand names,
including Arctic King, Daewoo, and Sunbeam, the commission said
in a statement.
The unit of appliance mader Midea Group Co Ltd
has received 38 reports of smoke and fire, with about $4.8
million in property damage. No injuries have been reported, it
said.
The recall covers about 3.4 million dehumidifiers in the
United States and another 850,000 in Canada. They were sold in
the United States from January 2003 through December 2013 for
between $100 and $300.
Consumers should turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers and
contact GD Midea for either a replacement unit or a partial
refund, the commission said.
The dehumidifiers were made in China. GD Midea carried out
the recall voluntarily under the Consumer Product Safety
Commission's Fast Track Recall, the panel said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)