WASHINGTON, July 10 Sedona Labs, a unit of Canada's Atrium Innovations Inc, is recalling two children's dietary supplements because they may be tainted with salmonella, the company said.

Sedona is pulling some lots of its iFlora Kids Multi-Probiotic and iFlora 4-Kids Powder because the company's supplier of galactooligosaccharide has recalled the ingredient because of possible salmonella contamination, Sedona said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

No illnesses have been reported from the supplements.

The supplements were distributed between March 16 and May 3. They carry lot numbers 1074711, 1479611, 1640811 and 1734411, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

iFlora Kids Multi-Probiotic was sold throughout the United States to health food stores and Internet retailers. iFlora 4-Kids Powder was sold via healthcare professionals.