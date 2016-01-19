WASHINGTON Jan 19 West Elm, a unit of home furnishings company Williams-Sonoma Inc, is recalling about 6,100 Saddle bar and counter stools because the legs can break, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

West Elm has gotten six reports of the stools breaking, with one injury, the commission said in a statement.

The recall comprises 16 models of Saddle bar and counter stools. About 6,000 stools in the United States and another 100 in Canada are being pulled, it said.

The stools were sold at West Elm stores, online at the company's website and through its catalogue from July 2013 to November 2015. They were made in China.

They cost between $370 and $500 for single stools and between $740 and $1,000 for a set of two, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)