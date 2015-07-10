SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Ellen Pao is resigning as
acting chief executive of social news platform Reddit, a source
familiar with situation said on Friday.
Co-founder Steve Huffman will take over the site's
leadership, the source said.
Pao achieved notoriety through a sex discrimination lawsuit
filed against her former employer, venture capital firm Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers. She lost the suit earlier this year,
and is appealing the decision.
She joined Reddit in April 2013 and became its acting chief
executive in November.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Christian Plumb)