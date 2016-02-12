(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK Feb 12 For the past six years, U.S.
refiners from Texas to Philadelphia have bought every barrel of
crude they can lay their hands on to cash in on a golden era of
healthy margins.
Now, at least five refiners - including two of the country's
largest - have voluntarily cut output of gasoline and distillate
in the most widespread cuts since the global financial crisis,
moves that may deepen crude's prolonged rout as storage tanks at
Cushing, Oklahoma, the main U.S. oil hub, near capacity.
Independent refiners including Valero Energy Corp,
PBF Energy INC, Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Monroe
Energy, a unit of Delta Air Lines Inc, are curbing
output, capitulating to record stockpiles and sluggish winter
demand that have hurt profits. Even large oil companies like
Exxon Mobil Corp have slashed runs.
While seasonal run cuts for work are common, reductions for
purely economic reasons are rare.
If the closures gather pace and refineries curb their
purchases of crude further, it will heap further pressure on
prices, removing one of the last remaining pillars of support
for drillers and integrated producers.
"This is going to put back pressure on crude, but you had an
ongoing imbalance between supply and demand," said Gary Ross,
executive chairman of industry consultancy PIRA.
While gasoline profit margins may rebound by summer as the
U.S. vacation driving season arrives, the run cuts will put
pressure on crude stockpiles. Ross expects refineries to run at
lower rates through March and April as refiners try to unload
winter-grade gasoline.
The cuts also suggest the outlook for demand for gasoline
and diesel may deteriorate before it gets better.
"No one really knows what demand will do this year," said
Dennis Cassidy, managing director and co-head of the oil, gas
and chemicals practice at AlixPartners, a global consulting
firm. "That's what consensus sentiment is right now, that demand
will surprise to the downside."
Over the past year, U.S. refining margins, the estimated
profit from turning oil into gasoline and diesel, have halved
and are near their lowest level in five years. Refineries in the
Midwest are losing cash at current prices as prices at the pump
slide below $1 and oversupply continues to punish prices.
LITTLE WIGGLE ROOM
Refineries coast to coast cut operations in 2008, reducing
crude processing and reining in spending, after getting slammed
by high crude prices during the year and as demand crashed with
the global economic crisis.
But the latest round of cuts may be distinct in the pressure
it places on the storage hub at Cushing, where tanks are close
to full, leaving little wiggle room for surplus crude to find a
home.
Based on recent weekly inventory data, Cushing could run out
of space as early as next month. Data shows planned maintenance
this spring by refineries will be slower than expected, but
economic run-cuts will likely offset the effects.
It is a marked shift in fortunes for refiners, who process
crude into products like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and were
the early beneficiaries of the oil price rout.
The companies raced to buy cheap crude and pump out large
volumes gasoline as demand surged in response to falling
consumer prices. Profit margins for refiners rose to near-record
levels on the market's dynamics.
The companies are trying to defend profit against a downward
pull from record gasoline stockpiles and sluggish winter demand.
The industry is optimistic about room for recovery in the
spring, or sooner. The patterns are in line with historical
norms, with low demand, low runs and low incentives to ramp up
production, said Joanne Shore, the chief economist with the
AFPM, a trade group representing refiners.
Because refiners need to sell off stockpiles of so-called
winter-grade gasoline before they begin producing large volumes
of gasoline with a chemical make-up that is more resistant to
evaporation in the summer, the price of gasoline typically
tumbles in March.
Tom Nimbley, chief executive of PBF, said the oversupply
situation could be alleviated as refiners shift their production
from gasoline to distillate fuels like diesel and jet fuel.
Still, traders say they are concerned about the outlook for
refined products, and are hesitant to maintain their long
positions for the summer months on the "crack spread," an
approximation of refiner's profit.
