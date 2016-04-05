By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. refiners who are delaying
compliance with new cleaner gasoline production rules could face
soaring costs beginning next year as they scramble to find
deadline-extending fuel credits in a tight market, industry
experts warn.
Larger U.S. refiners are in the midst of a multi-billion
dollar effort to cut smog-producing sulfur levels in the
gasoline pool by Jan. 1, but those efforts have been met by
objections to what the rules mean for refinery emissions and
slowed by the high price of compliance.
U.S. President Barack Obama has made cutting harmful
tailpipe emissions a cornerstone of his environmental policy,
both domestically and abroad, arguing that higher sulfur levels
in gasoline drive up health care costs and lead to thousands of
premature deaths each year.
The new federal rules require all but the smallest U.S.
refineries to produce gasoline with an average sulfur level of
10 parts per million (ppm), down from the current standard of 30
ppm. Refiners are opting to delay compliance and defer the
billions in capital costs over several years, according to
regulatory filings.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awards credits to
refiners who produce gasoline with sulfur levels below regulated
levels, and they can transfer credits from the existing program
into the new Tier 3 program. Refiners can dip into their own
cache of credits or buy credits from their competitors to offset
their production of higher-sulfur gasoline.
Currently, Tier 3 credits are trading at roughly $400, up
significantly from two years ago when credits under the existing
Tier 2 program were going for as low as $25, according to a
refining executive. The high price reflects the belief among
industry players that refineries will need to tap their own
stockpile of credits, leaving few in the open market.
"People are going to struggle to meet the 10 ppm spec, so
there's really no margin for error. It's practically zero
sulfur," the executive said. "I don't think people are going to
part with their credits - we're certainly not - so I think
there's a lot of upside on credits."
Under the rules, the number of credits a refiner must spend
is based on how far they are from meeting the new standards. The
higher the sulfur level, the more credits necessary.
Up to 40 of the 108 refineries impacted by the new standards
will be forced to purchase additional credits to comply,
according to a peer-reviewed analysis by the EPA published in
2014.
The new rules could also complicate business for European
and Canadian refiners, who will have to find new markets outside
the U.S. for their higher-sulfur gasoline, such as Asia, experts
say.
Canadian refineries are very similar to U.S. refineries,
which means they will have to make similar upgrades if they want
to continue to sell gasoline in the U.S. market.
European refineries are already producing gasoline to a
10-ppm sulfur cap for local markets, but the U.S. currently
serves as an outlet for their higher sulfur streams, which will
disappear under the new rules.
COSTS
U.S. refiners like Phillips 66, Marathon and
Tesoro expect to use the credit system to extend
compliance up until 2020, according to filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and interviews.
PBF Energy expects to have $475 million to $500
million in capital expenditures in 2016, with a significant
portion aimed at Tier 3 requirements, according to regulatory
filings.
"We have already bought credits so we can delay if we want
to," PBF Energy Chief Executive Officer Tom Nimbley said in a
recent interview.
Valero, the largest independent refiner in the U.S., did not
respond to requests for comment regarding it's Tier 3 strategy.
REFINERY EMISSIONS
The push for cleaner gasoline has been met by some
unexpected resistance in Detroit.
In June of last year, Marathon sought new air permits from
state regulators to install a gasoil hydrotreater feed heater
and a gasoil hydrotreater reactor at its 140,000 barrel-per-day
refinery in an industrial section of Detroit, according to state
records. The company said the work is necessary to comply with
the new regulations.
The work will result in the production of lower sulfur
gasoline, and ultimately cleaner motor vehicle emissions, but it
would also generate higher sulfur dioxide and other emissions at
the refinery complex, according to state records.
Other companies, such as Flint Hills Resources and Phillips
66, had to secure new air emission permits to meet the fuel
standards.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said while Marathon's plans would
benefit larger society, it would come at the expense of Detroit
residents who live near the refinery. Dugan has threatened to
sue if the state approves the permit.
The mayor's office declined to comment.
Marathon will slightly alter its plans and is now projecting
a "net-zero increase" in sulfur dioxide emissions, said company
spokesman Jamal T. Kheiry. The mayor has not said publicly
whether he opposes that new plan.
