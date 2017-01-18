NEW YORK Jan 18 Axeon Specialty Products plans
on shutting down its 75,000 barrel-per-day asphalt refinery in
Paulsboro, New Jersey, as early as this summer, according to a
local politician and sources familiar with the company's plans.
If completed, the shutdown marks another contraction in the
shrinking refining sector along the U.S. northeast, where four
of the region's 10 refineries have shut in the past decade.
Axeon is owned by New York-based hedge fund Lindsay
Goldberg. Neither Axeon nor Lindsay Goldberg responded to
requests for comment.
"We are working hard to see if we can't find a way to save
the plant and the jobs," said New Jersey assemblyman John
Burzichelli, who represents the refinery town and said that he
has talked with company officials to explore how to save the
plant.
The plant employs around 100 workers, including union labor
represented by the United Steelworkers.
Axeon has already agreed to sell the refinery's storage
facilities and marketing business to Virginia-based Associated
Asphalt, three sources told Reuters.
Associated Asphalt did not respond to requests for comment.
The Paulsboro refinery complex has a storage terminal with
4.1 million barrels of capacity, three marine docks and a rail
offloading facility, according to the company's website.
Axeon cannot sell the refinery without federal approval,
which could take up to six months, sources said.
The refinery was a steady buyer of Venezuelan and Canadian
heavy crude, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Previously part of Venezuelan-owned CITGO Asphalt Refining
Company, the company was acquired by NuStar Energy LP in
2008 before NuStar sold half its business to Lindsay Goldberg.
Lindsay Goldberg purchased the company outright in February
2014, naming it Axeon Specialty Products. The company had
discussed expanding the plant, but scrapped the idea as the oil
downturn hurt refinery profits in the past 15 months.
Axeon sold nearly all of its assets in 2015, including
terminals in Georgia, Virginia and Delaware, but not the New
Jersey refinery and its marketing book.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Simon Webb and Lisa
Shumaker)