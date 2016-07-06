(Adds restoration of a portion of Delta cuts and PES no
comment)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. East Coast refiners have
cut production in recent days amid mounting concerns that a glut
of supply will hammer profits even as motorists are expected to
hit U.S. roads in record numbers this summer.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions was the latest East Coast
refiner to clip production, reducing output by 10 percent
Tuesday night at the 135,000 barrel-per-day Point Breeze section
of the Philadelphia refinery complex, a source told Reuters on
Wednesday.
A Philadelphia Energy Solutions spokeswoman declined to
comment on Wednesday.
That news follows Delta Air Lines Inc's decision to
cut production by 16 percent at its 185,000 bpd refinery in
Trainer, Pennsylvania, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, citing
economic and operational reasons.
The steps are unusual because refiners often run at high
rates during the summer to meet gasoline demand. It also marks
the second round of run cuts this year.
About 40,000 bpd has been cut on East Coast, just a small
portion of the region's capacity, but the measures reflect, in
part, deepening concerns about refiners' profits.
Gasoline margins 1RBc1-CLc1 have plummeted more than 30
percent in the past eight trading sessions to February lows.
That spread was down nearly 6 percent Wednesday.
"The fundamental weakness in gasoline markets is being
exemplified by the RBOB crack spread, which is closing in on
levels which would encourage refiners to dial back on runs,"
said Matt Smith, analyst at New York-based oil cargo tracker
Clipperdata.
Delta has since restored roughly 10,000 bpd of the cuts
related to operations, a source said Wednesday, but the plant is
still running about 11 percent short of capacity, the source
said. Delta did not respond to requests for comment by email.
Phillips 66 has cut production in the 135,000 bpd
gasoline-making unit at its Bayway refinery in Linden, New
Jersey, by roughly 6,000 bpd, a source told Reuters on
Wednesday, but the source said the reduction is not believed to
be related to poor margins.
Phillips 66 declined to comment.
The U.S. East Coast is brimming with petroleum products,
with inventories of gasoline at 72.5 million barrels as of last
week, substantially above the five-year average.
The 135,000 bpd Point Breeze section of the Philadelphia
refinery runs lighter, sweet crudes, like that from the Bakken
shale of North Dakota and from the North Sea.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Trott)