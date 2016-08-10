NEW YORK Aug 10 Major refiners like Valero
Energy Corp are on track to pay record amounts this year
for credits to comply with U.S. renewable fuel rules, corporate
filings show, a trend that hurts profits and has some looking to
export more to avoid the cost.
Refiners and fuel importers are required to meet a U.S.
biofuel quota of roughly 10 percent through blending products
like ethanol into gasoline and diesel. If they fall short, they
can buy credits generated by companies in compliance. But the
cost of the credits, known as Renewable Identification Numbers
(RINs), has jumped.
The rising costs have hurt a sector already struggling with
huge global fuel stockpiles. The S&P 1500 index of refining and
marketing companies has fallen 18 percent so far in
2016, compared with a 6.5 percent gain for the broader market
.
In the first half of 2016, a collection of 10 refinery
owners including Marathon Petroleum Corp, spent at least
$1.1 billion buying RINs, a Reuters review of their filings
showed. This puts them on track to surpass the annual record of
$1.3 billion the same group spent in 2013.
Refinery executives sharply criticized the regulations
during recent earnings calls, saying the burden helped bring
about the weakest profits in five years.
"RINs continue to be an egregious tax on our business and
have become our single largest operating expense, exceeding
labor, maintenance and energy costs," CVR Refining
Chief Executive Jack Lipinski said last month.
Marathon Chief Executive Gary Heminger said on a call last
month that demand for RINs are going to outpace supply and the
company wanted to see renewable fuel standards eased.
Refiners without blending or retail outlets, such as Delta
Air Lines and CVR, have to buy a greater percentage of
RINs because they don't create their own. Delta is part of a
refiner group challenging fuel standards through the courts.
Supporters of the existing policy, including the influential
corn lobby, said the regulations have produced the desired
effect: more renewable fuels in the nation's gasoline and
diesel. They noted refiners can avoid the cost of RINs by
investing in blending operations.
"Companies that refuse to blend more renewable fuel will end
up paying a premium to other market participants, including
speculators, but this is a choice," said Emily Skor, CEO of
Growth Energy, which represents ethanol producers.
ESCAPE THROUGH EXPORTS
Renewable fuel credits averaged about 78 cents apiece in the
second quarter, about 25 percent above the same period a year
ago, according to Oil Price Information Service data analyzed by
Reuters.
Prices for the credits have rallied on more ambitious
targets from U.S. regulators on the volumes of ethanol required
to be blended with gasoline, traders and industry sources said.
The price of credits has fuel makers like PBF Energy Inc
and Valero looking to increase exports, which are not
subject to the regulations, as a way to escape the costs.
PBF Chief Executive Thomas Nimbley said on an earnings call
last month that it was "very important" that they expand their
refined product export operations, citing RINs as a driver.
Refiners are also lobbying to shift the responsibility of
compliance from their industry to blenders and distributors who
mix gasoline with ethanol for delivery to filling stations.
