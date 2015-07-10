(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 10 Tremendous demand for gasoline
in the United States has pushed refining margins for motor fuel
to the highest seasonal level in a decade.
U.S. refiners currently earn a gross margin before costs and
taxes of 65 cents per gallon for turning Brent into gasoline and
77 cents for processing WTI (link.reuters.com/xek25w).
At the same point last year, margins for refining Brent and
WTI were 37 cents and 51 cents respectively, close to their
long-term averages (link.reuters.com/buk25w).
The enormous profitability of turning crude into gasoline
explains why U.S. refiners are running flat-out.
U.S. refineries are processing a near-record 16.6 million
barrels per day (bpd) of crude, almost 350,000 bpd higher than
in 2014 and more than 1 million bpd above the 10-year seasonal
average.
Despite near-record runs, gasoline stocks remain modest,
however, almost exactly in line with the long-term seasonal
average, as strong demand from motorists absorbs all the fuel
refiners can make.
Gasoline consumption is running at more than 9.5 million
bpd, the highest level since the third quarter of 2007, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration says.
From massive California to tiny New Hampshire, traffic on
U.S. roads is growing at some of the fastest rates for a decade,
according to state transportation agencies.
Traffic in California, the largest gasoline market in the
nation, rose by 2.6 percent in the 12 months to May, compared
with just 0.7 percent in May 2014 and May 2013 and 1.1 percent
in May 2012.
In New Hampshire, one of the smallest markets, traffic was
up 4.2 percent in May, compared with 0.7 percent in May 2014 and
May 2013 (link.reuters.com/duk25w).
The summer driving season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day,
or roughly June, July and August, normally sees the highest
traffic on U.S. roads and strongest demand for motor fuel.
Early indications suggest this year's driving season will be
the strongest since 2007, before oil prices spiked and the
recession hit in 2008.
Continued economic expansion and the 25 percent drop in
gasoline prices compared with summer 2014 are encouraging
motorists to use their cars more.
Strong fuel demand from consumers and a voracious appetite
for crude from refiners have soaked up some oil production and
helped oil prices recover from their first-quarter lows.
The key test for oil prices will come when the driving
season ends and refineries enter the autumn maintenance season
in September and October.
