* Chartbook: tmsnrt.rs/1WybFpE
By John Kemp
LONDON, Nov 5 Total stocks of crude oil and
refined products in commercial storage across the United States
dropped for the second week running last week, the first
back-to-back fall since May, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
More than 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of refinery
capacity is still offline for routine maintenance and upgrades
after the end of the summer driving season.
Turnarounds have contributed to the accumulation of crude
inventories but resulted in a big draw down in stocks of refined
products including gasoline and distillate fuel oil.
Stocks of crude rose by 2.8 million barrels in the week
ending on Oct. 30, and have increased in each of the last six
weeks, by a total of almost 29 million barrels.
Crude stocks are now nearly 103 million barrels, about 27
percent, higher than they were at the same point last year
("Weekly Petroleum Status Report" published on Nov. 4).
But the stock of refined fuels has fallen for seven
consecutive weeks by a total of 25 million barrels, or about
500,000 bpd.
Gasoline stocks have fallen more than 8 million barrels over
the last four weeks while distillate stocks have been down for
seven consecutive weeks by a total of more than 13 million
barrels.
At the end of the summer there were widespread predictions
that the United States was headed for a glut of refined products
once the driving season finished.
But the threatened oversupply has not materialised as
refineries have successfully matched runs with lower seasonal
demand.
The total surplus of refined products over prior-year levels
has remained steady at around 95 million barrels since August (tmsnrt.rs/1WybFpE).
CHEAPER DIESEL
The increase in product stocks is concentrated in propane
(22 million barrels) and distillate fuel oil (21 million
barrels) with smaller rises in finished gasoline (14 million
barrels) and gasoline blending components (13 million barrels).
Proportionately, the surplus is much larger in propane,
where stocks are up 28 percent, and distillates, up 18 percent,
than gasoline, up just 6 percent, and blending components, up 7
percent.
The result has been a big counter-seasonal shift in the
relative prices of distillates and gasoline.
With winter approaching, distillates, would normally command
a premium of around 36 cents per gallon, $15 per barrel, over
gasoline, and the premium would normally rise through year-end
and into January.
However, this year the premium has been falling and shrunk
to just a third of its normal level, around 12 cents per gallon.
REFINERIES RETURN
U.S. refineries have passed the half-way point of the
maintenance season. Crude processing has already increased by
more than 350,000 bpd over the last three weeks.
Runs are likely to rise by a further 500,000 to 900,000 bpd
over the course of November and December based on prior
experience.
Increased processing should limit any further increase in
crude oil stocks before the year-end while stabilising gasoline
inventories. The main challenge for refiners will be marketing
surplus propane and middle distillates.
U.S. propane exports have been increasing rapidly and
competing in markets much further afield than was the case in
the past, according to the EIA ("U.S. propane exports
increasing, reaching more distant markets" Nov. 3).
Propane exports were initially directed towards neighbouring
markets in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America but are now
reaching Europe and Asia, where they compete with supplies from
Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.
Marketing surplus distillate is more challenging because
diesel demand in the United States and China has been sluggish,
and big new refineries in the Middle East and Asia are geared to
maximise diesel production.
However, fears that storage space for diesel will run out
and force refinery slowdowns are overblown.
MARKETING DISTILLATE
As diesel becomes cheaper, more will be drawn into secondary
stocks (held by wholesalers) and tertiary stocks (held by end
users) outside the statistical system.
Most distillates are consumed as diesel in trucks, cars,
trains and marine bunkers, where the opportunities for boosting
demand in the short term are relatively limited but not zero.
Distillates are also used for heating and power generation
as a primary generator fuel, as dual-fuel with natural gas, and
as lighting-up fuel in coal-fired power stations.
And distillates are used as marine bunkers where they are
burned in combination with or instead of heavy fuel oil.
If distillate remains in oversupply and gets cheaper, more
of it will be pushed into these non-highway uses, where it will
compete with natural gas, residual fuel oil and coal.
