(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 3 U.S. exports of distillate fuel
oil have been basically flat since 2013, ending years of strong
growth, as U.S. refiners face stiff competition from big new
refineries in Asia and the Middle East and sluggish demand.
U.S. distillate exports increased at a compound annual rate
of just 2.3 percent in 2014/15 down from a compound annual rate
of nearly 30 percent between 2004 and 2013.
Exports amounted to 1.19 million barrels per day in 2015,
little changed from 1.13 million in 2013, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (tmsnrt.rs/1UBGo1Y).
By contrast, over the previous nine years, exports increased
10-fold, from just 110,000 barrels per day in 2004 (tmsnrt.rs/1UBGs1Y).
The stagnation in distillate exports reflects sluggish world
trade, the slump in mining, and a warm winter across much of the
northern hemisphere, all of which have cut global demand growth.
Until recently, exports markets were becoming increasingly
important to the profitability of refineries in the United
States.
Between 2004 and 2013, U.S. refineries boosted the
production of middle distillates by almost a quarter from 3.8
million bpd to 4.7 million bpd.
Refineries processed increasingly distillate-rich crudes and
optimised their units to maximise the yield of middle
distillates used as road diesel and heating oil.
The yield of distillate fuel oil rose by six percentage
points from 23.9 percent in 2004 to 29.9 percent in 2014,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (tmsnrt.rs/1UBGjLY).
But the problem with the refining business is that it is
strongly cyclical and there is a long lead time between planning
upgrades and new units and them coming onstream.
U.S. refiners face increasing competition from the large new
refineries in Saudi Arabia and other parts of Asia which are
also focused on distillate production for export.
Extra capacity has come onstream just when the balance of
the global fuel market has shifted, with gasoline consumption
growing strongly while distillate demand growth has slowed.
In the United States, China and India gasoline demand is
growing fast, but distillate demand is moribund or down.
Refineries in the United States and much of the rest of the
world, planned during the years of strong freight and industrial
demand, are producing the wrong slate of fuels, too much
distillate and not enough gasoline.
With a global oversupply of distillates, U.S. refiners have
been unable to export their way out of the problem by marketing
more fuel overseas.
U.S. distillate stockpiles began soaring from May 2015 and
ballooned between November 2015 and February 2016 as warm
weather cut heating demand.
U.S. distillate stockpiles now stand at a massive 48 days
worth of domestic consumption, up from 29 days last year, and a
long-term average of around 32 days at this time of year (tmsnrt.rs/1UBGaba).
The passing of El Nino should give a boost to distillate
demand later this year since temperatures next winter are
unlikely to be as mild as they were in 2015/16 ("El Nino's end
offers ray of hope for the distillate market", Reuters Feb. 29).
But on its own that is unlikely to be enough to cure the
distillate problem, which is part structural and part
weather-related.
Unless global economic activity and freight transportation
pick up strongly, the oversupply of distillates could hang
around for some time, weighing on margins.
After years in which refineries were rewarded for producing
as much distillate as possible, the incentive structure in the
short term will reward refineries that produce lots of gasoline.
(Editing by David Evans)