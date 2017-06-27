WASHINGTON, June 27 () - The U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency and Army Corps of Engineers released a proposal on
Tuesday to repeal the 2015 Clean Water Rule, the latest move by
the Trump administration to unwind environmental regulations put
in place by the previous administration.
The agencies are working to rescind the rule, known as the
Waters of the United States rule and re-codify the regulation in
place before 2015.
"We are taking significant action to return power to the
states and provide regulatory certainty to our nation's farmers
and businesses," EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said.
