By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, Sept 22
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 New U.S. rules intended to
prevent runs on money market funds are already sending tremors
through markets and sparking debates on Capitol Hill, even
though they are still weeks away from coming fully online.
Mutual funds face an Oct. 14 deadline to comply with
Securities and Exchange Commission rules inspired by the 2007-09
financial crisis, when the net asset value of a large money
market fund fell below $1 per share and spooked large investors
into rapidly pulling money from the funds.
The rules require institutional prime money market funds,
which primarily invest in corporate debt, to have floating net
asset values, but allow other funds, such as those invested in
government securities, to have a stable $1 per share value.
New data from a federal monitor for financial risk showed
that money is racing out of prime funds into government ones,
and the pace has picked up as the deadline nears. That is having
a knock-on effect in financial markets, as demand from prime
funds for commercial paper and banks' certificates of deposit
shrinks.
Assets of prime funds have decreased more than $700 billion
since the start of the year, and those of government funds have
increased by the same amount, according to the Office of
Financial Research, created after the crisis to monitor risks to
the financial system. It added that the trend accelerated at the
end of August.
The impending rules are having the effect of a wrecking ball
on money market funds, said Pennsylvania Representative Keith
Rothfus, a Republican, at a hearing on Thursday.
Rothfus said institutions that have to buy investments with
stable net asset values are rushing out of prime funds as well
as tax-exempt ones composed of short-term municipal debt,
driving up borrowing costs for cities, counties, universities
and hospitals.
The rule is stimulating demand for debt issued by the
federal government and the government-sponsored enterprises
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, he said at a hearing with Treasury
Security Jack Lew.
"We have been monitoring the flow of funds and I don't think
the impact we've seen is as dramatic as what you're describing,"
said Lew, adding he believes the rules will enhance financial
stability.
"We're not seeing dislocations in the marketplace on a broad
basis," he said. "We're not seeing problems arising in the
market where funding needs can't be met."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)