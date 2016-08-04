WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. agency charged with
protecting consumers' finances approved rules on Thursday that
will help prevent wrongful home foreclosures, as the regulator
continues to press on with reforming the country's massive
lending market.
The rules by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
(CFPB), created in the aftermath of the U.S. housing bust that
began in 2006, build on current regulations requiring a mortgage
servicer to grant certain foreclosure protections to a
struggling borrower once over the life of the loan.
Now, servicers, the conduits for mortgage payments, must
provide those protections more than once, offering them to
borrowers who make current payments after they have worked out
an agreement to avoid foreclosure.
"This change will be particularly helpful for borrowers who
obtain a permanent loan modification and later suffer an
unrelated hardship - such as the loss of a job or the death of a
family member - that could otherwise cause them to face
foreclosure," the CFPB said in an outline of the new rules.
The rules also expand consumer protections to surviving
family members and require servicers to give borrowers in
bankruptcy information about possible interventions.
They bolster requirements related to loss mitigation, a
foreclosure alternative that allows people to stay in their
homes and pay some money to lenders, as well.
Servicers will have to promptly notify borrowers when loss
mitigation applications are complete, and will not be able to
"dual track," where they take legal steps toward foreclosure at
the same time they evaluate the applications.
"The Consumer Bureau is committed to ensuring that
homeowners and struggling borrowers are treated fairly by
mortgage servicers and that no one is wrongly foreclosed upon,"
CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.
In a June report, the CFPB showed some servicers are giving
homeowners wrong or outdated information, or no information at
all.
When mortgage defaults spiked during the 2007-09 financial
crisis, servicers came under intense scrutiny for missing
paperwork, incomplete documentation, and "robosigning," where
employees signed off on foreclosures without review.
A crisis-era Treasury program that allows struggling
borrowers to reduce their monthly payments and prevent
foreclosure will expire in January.
On Tuesday, the CFPB said it was looking into crafting new
debt relief programs and released the principles guiding its
work, which emphasized giving consumers easy access to
information about loss mitigation and the decisions servicers
make on their loans and creating repayment plans and loan
modifications that are affordable.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)