By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON, March 10
WASHINGTON, March 10 The top U.S. consumer
watchdog said on Tuesday that arbitration clauses used by
companies to dodge lawsuits take away consumers' rights to sue
in courts and do not provide much relief to them.
The findings by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau raise the prospect that the agency could move to regulate
the pre-dispute arbitration practice that U.S. companies say
helps prevent petty lawsuits and reduce legal costs.
The practice, however, has faced criticism from lawmakers
and federal regulators who argue that people should be allowed
to choose whether to go to court or settle disputes by
arbitration.
Richard Hunt, president and CEO of Consumer Bankers
Association, argued in a statement that arbitration has for
decades proved to be the best and most affordable way for
consumers to quickly solve disputes with companies.
The CFPB, which studied arbitration clauses in checking
accounts, credit cards, prepaid cards, payday and private
student loans, and mobile wireless services, found that tens of
millions of consumers were under arbitration agreements, but few
knew about them or understood their impact.
"Now that our study has been completed, we will consider
what next steps are appropriate," CFPB Director Richard Cordray
said in a statement.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act requires the CFPB to study
pre-dispute arbitration clauses in consumer financial markets
and allows it to craft rules regulating their use to protect
consumers.
The agency found that 53 percent of credit cards studied, 92
percent of prepaid cards and 86 percent of private student loan
lenders include arbitration clauses.
Susan Weinstock, director of consumer banking at the Pew
Charitable Trusts, said that the problem with arbitration
clauses is that they take the choice away from consumers who may
want to seek legal redress through the courts, and that results
of arbitration are not public and cannot be appealed.
A top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official has
also waved a red flag over arbitration in Wall Street, urging
the government to issue rules restricting the practice by
brokerage firms.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Lisa
Shumaker)