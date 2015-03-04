(Corrects that Republicans were referring to overdrafts on
prepaid cards not on bank accounts in headline and throughout
story)
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, March 3 Republican lawmakers at a
hearing on Tuesday said that the U.S. consumer watchdog should
stop attempts to regulate overdraft charges on prepaid cards
even as the agency considers tighter rules on the practice.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in November
proposed rules to treat overdraft fees on prepaid cards as a
form of credit and give consumers time to repay.
"Our thinking is that when you have credit on a prepaid
card, that this could be treated similar to the way it's treated
under the credit card rules and the card act," agency Director
Richard Cordray said at a hearing on the agency's semi-annual
report to Congress on Tuesday.
Republicans on the committee that oversees financial
services disagree, fearing that tightening the grip on prepaid
card overdrafts could cause card issuers to eliminate the
overdraft option on which some people rely during cash-strapped
times.
The CFPB has sounded the alarm on overdraft fees in general,
saying they take advantage of often low-income people.
Overdraft fees on checking accounts average $34, and are
mostly on transactions of $24 or less, according to the agency.
Consumers end up paying the equivalent of over 17,000 percent in
annual interest rates. Current rules prohibit overdraft fees on
ATM or prepaid card transactions unless a customer opts for it.
The CFPB is mulling options to further regulate overdraft
charges, but faces pushback from the financial industry and
Republicans, who say it is overstepping its authority.
"Sometimes, I think you are trying to do good, but in the
end, what you do creates harm to an industry where people are
using products that they actually know what they're getting
into," Wisconsin Republican Representative Sean Duffy said.
But Democrats like Maxine Waters of California and David
Scott of Georgia, want the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
to regulate overdraft fees, with Waters calling for a total ban.
Republicans, long critical of the agency created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank law, say it lacks accountability. Texas
Representative Randy Neugebauer plans to introduce a bill later
this week to replace the agency's director with a five-person
commission appointed by the president.
Other Republicans, including Jeb Hensarling of Texas and
Lynn Westmoreland of Georgia, said their constituents want the
right to use overdraft options, especially in emergencies.
"True consumer protection empowers consumers and respects
their economic freedoms to make important informed choices with
freedom from government interference," Hensarling said.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)