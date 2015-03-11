By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, March 11 U.S. regulators on
Wednesday filed a complaint against satellite television
provider DirecTV for what they called deceptive
advertising for a 12-month discounted service that did not make
it clear that consumers' costs would later rise.
The Federal Trade Commission said that the nation's largest
provider of satellite TV services did not clearly disclose to
customers that the discounted program required a two-year
contract, and that prices could spike by as much as $45 per
month in the second year.
"DirecTV sought to lock customers into longer and more
expensive contracts and premium packages that were not
adequately disclosed," FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in a
statement. "It's a bedrock principle that the key terms of an
offer to a consumer must be clear and conspicuous, not hidden in
fine print."
The complaint, filed the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of California in San Francisco, is seeking a
court order to stop DirecTV from the "allegedly illegal
conduct," and is also pursuing monetary compensation for
affected customers.
It did not say how much money the FTC was seeking.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Susan Heavey)