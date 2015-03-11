(Adds details and comment from DirecTV)
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, March 11 U.S. regulators on
Wednesday filed a complaint against satellite television
provider DirecTV for what they called deceptive
advertising for a 12-month discounted service that did not make
it clear consumers' costs would later rise.
The Federal Trade Commission said that the nation's largest
provider of satellite TV services did not clearly disclose to
customers that the discounted program required a two-year
contract, and that prices could spike by as much as $45 per
month in the second year.
Customers also were not clearly informed they could be
charged a fee of up to $480 for cancelling before the end of the
two-year period, according to the complaint filed in the U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of California in San
Francisco.
"DirecTV sought to lock customers into longer and more
expensive contracts and premium packages that were not
adequately disclosed," FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in a
statement. "It's a bedrock principle that the key terms of an
offer to a consumer must be clear and conspicuous, not hidden in
fine print."
A spokesman for DirecTV said the charges are 'flat-out
wrong' and that the company intends to vigorously fight them.
"We go above and beyond to ensure that every new customer
receives all the information they need, multiple times, to make
informed and intelligent decisions," DirecTV spokesman Robert
Mercer said by email.
The FTC is seeking a court order to stop DirecTV from the
"allegedly illegal conduct," and is also pursuing monetary
compensation for affected customers of an undisclosed amount.
The company is already under review by the U.S. Justice
Department and the Federal Communications Commission for a
proposed $48 billion merger with telecommunications provider
AT&T.
On its website, DirecTV describes itself as the world's most
popular video service, with 26.3 million customers in the U.S.
and Latin America.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa
Lambert)