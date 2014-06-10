WASHINGTON, June 10 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
released a long-awaited draft update to its advice on the amount
and type of fish that people should consume, for the first time
recommending a minimum amount of low-mercury fish while
cautioning against swordfish, shark, king mackerel and tilefish
from the Gulf of Mexico.
The update by the Food and Drug Administration and
Environmental Protection Agency is the first in a decade and
provides greater specificity about the amount of fish that
should be consumed, including tuna.
The advice, which is subject to public comment before
becoming final, has been eagerly awaited by scientists and
advocacy groups who argue that exposure to mercury may be
dangerous at lower levels than previously thought.
The FDA and EPA recommended that people eat eight to 12
ounces of a variety of fish each week, choosing fish that are
lower in mercury such as salmon, shrimp, pollock, light canned
tuna, tilapia, catfish and cod.
